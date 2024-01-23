- added option Gameplay->Always launch in panic mode
- you can now instantly unlock pictures by spending action points. The price is somewhat higher than what it would take to win manually
- GIF and video backgrounds are now used for randomization/shuffling interchangeably
NSFW Solitaire update for 23 January 2024
Instant picture unlocking
Patchnotes via Steam Community
