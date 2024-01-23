 Skip to content

NSFW Solitaire update for 23 January 2024

Instant picture unlocking

  • added option Gameplay->Always launch in panic mode
  • you can now instantly unlock pictures by spending action points. The price is somewhat higher than what it would take to win manually
  • GIF and video backgrounds are now used for randomization/shuffling interchangeably

Changed files in this update

Depot 2274121 Depot 2274121
Depot 2274122 Depot 2274122
Depot 2274123 Depot 2274123
