Crossroad OS update for 23 January 2024

Hotfix 11

Share · View all patches · Build 13248714 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, we just released a small update containing following changes.

  • Improvement: Added more audio slider options for better customizability - Master, Sound, Music
  • Bug fix: You could grab specific desktop buttons when in dark levels
  • Bug fix: The candle icon (which displays how many candles you collected) would not display correctly on some devices

We're aware of more issues and are working on fixing them, thank you for reporting them and playing our game!

