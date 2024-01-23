Hello everyone, we just released a small update containing following changes.
- Improvement: Added more audio slider options for better customizability - Master, Sound, Music
- Bug fix: You could grab specific desktop buttons when in dark levels
- Bug fix: The candle icon (which displays how many candles you collected) would not display correctly on some devices
We're aware of more issues and are working on fixing them, thank you for reporting them and playing our game!
Changed files in this update