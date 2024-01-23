You can now reset the number of anomalies discovered by clicking "Reset Game" at the bottom left of the settings screen.
2番線 | Nibansen update for 23 January 2024
Patch 0.0.7 Added the ability to reset the progress of an incident
Patchnotes via Steam Community
