2番線 | Nibansen update for 23 January 2024

Patch 0.0.7 Added the ability to reset the progress of an incident

Build 13248620 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now reset the number of anomalies discovered by clicking "Reset Game" at the bottom left of the settings screen.

Depot 2699511
