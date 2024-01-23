 Skip to content

Timberborn update for 23 January 2024

Patch notes 2024-01-23 (experimental)

Hello, everyone!

Update 5 - Badwater is live, and today, we've got the first round of tweaks, ready for testing on the experimental branch.

Thank you for the massive feedback on the new features - please keep it coming!
To help us understand your voice better, please make your feedback as specific as possible.

Misc.

  • Made several minor performance optimizations.
  • Added tooltips to the Discord and Merch Store buttons in the main menu so that you know better where they take you.

Bugs

  • Fixed a bug with the settlement list displayed on the Load game screen losing its chronological order.
  • Fixed a bug with icons displayed in incorrect quality on flipped buildings. This should also fix the "Continue" button loading an incorrect save.
  • Fixed a bug with map thumbnail overlays’ quality affected by the graphical settings.
  • Fixed a bug with drought/badtide warnings and pop-ups appearing and scaring you for no reason when the season’s duration was set to zero (either randomly or on purpose, via the custom mode settings).
  • Fixed a rare crash.

