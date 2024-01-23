Patch notes 2024-01-23 (experimental)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, everyone!

Update 5 - Badwater is live, and today, we've got the first round of tweaks, ready for testing on the experimental branch.

Thank you for the massive feedback on the new features - please keep it coming!

To help us understand your voice better, please make your feedback as specific as possible.

Misc.

Made several minor performance optimizations.

Added tooltips to the Discord and Merch Store buttons in the main menu so that you know better where they take you.

Bugs