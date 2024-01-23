v1.1 Bug Fix

Hello Warriors, hope your bloodlust isn't quenched yet!
After the release, we've been getting automated crash reports and thanks to your feedbacks, we've also discovered some bugs that otherwise would be not possible to find. If there is any bug that's not fixed with this patch, please let us know here or on our Discord.
Happy hunting and check out our upcoming title, Dekamara!
- Fixed stunned enemies no dying
- Fixed players level up each time they spawn(after level changes or player dies etc..)
- Fixed dying in the first defense stage of the new level resulting in broken state.
- Spike traps now can hit air type enemies.
- Fixed crash if players earn a reward on Boss Challenge room.
