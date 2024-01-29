 Skip to content

Wizard And Minion Idle update for 29 January 2024

Update 151-1 Hotfix 29.01.2024:

Update 151-1 Hotfix 29.01.2024:

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Master Classes

  • Fixed a bug that caused the Voidmancer to not initialise properly at startup
  • Progress Speed, Comos Refined/Pure Speed, Antigravity Exp and Black Hole Exp Bonuses are now Perma Traits that are always active.
  • The perma traits have a limitation:
  • Progress Speed / Antigravity Exp: 25%
  • Comos Refined/Pure Speed / Black Hole Exp: 40%
  • Masterclasses will now remain unlocked as intended once the conditions are met
  • Mastery Convergence is now unlocked as intended when you reach Stage 830 and no longer requires you to reincarnate
  • Mastery Convergence will now remain unlocked as intended
  • Base value for Progress Speed / Comos Refined/Pure Speed increased

