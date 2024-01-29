Update 151-1 Hotfix 29.01.2024:

Master Classes
- Fixed a bug that caused the Voidmancer to not initialise properly at startup
- Progress Speed, Comos Refined/Pure Speed, Antigravity Exp and Black Hole Exp Bonuses are now Perma Traits that are always active.
- The perma traits have a limitation:
- Progress Speed / Antigravity Exp: 25%
- Comos Refined/Pure Speed / Black Hole Exp: 40%
- Masterclasses will now remain unlocked as intended once the conditions are met
- Mastery Convergence is now unlocked as intended when you reach Stage 830 and no longer requires you to reincarnate
- Mastery Convergence will now remain unlocked as intended
- Base value for Progress Speed / Comos Refined/Pure Speed increased
Changed files in this update