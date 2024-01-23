- Item crafting fix
- Items to craft oven changed
- Some food can restore health now
- Weapon durability saving fix
- Direct apply item from the crafting menu
- Items dropped from stunned enemies fix
- Small tutorial fixes
Frogvival update for 23 January 2024
Small patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
