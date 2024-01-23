 Skip to content

Frogvival update for 23 January 2024

Small patch

23 January 2024

  • Item crafting fix
  • Items to craft oven changed
  • Some food can restore health now
  • Weapon durability saving fix
  • Direct apply item from the crafting menu
  • Items dropped from stunned enemies fix
  • Small tutorial fixes

