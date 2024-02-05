Boreal Nomads Reinforcements Update

Greetings, Kings and Queens!

The Tsar of Boreal Nomads has called for reinforcements! This small content update brings Boreal Nomads Advisors, unique new buildings and artifacts to help the northerners overcome the green menace!

The Council of Advisors is here! And this time we thought it’d be cool to introduce them one-by-one

Yaga, The Miracle worker (Relics)

Georges, The Coin Swain (Economy)

Beloslava, The Holiday Aurora (Holidays)

Wodin, The Seer (Circles)

Like other Advisors, they provide the cards tied to their speciality, once used. However, they might get more influential than that in future updates! So keep their names in mind.

Boreal Nomads also received new useful buildings. One of them is the Brewery, which expands your hand if you place cards into this building. This makes it very handy, especially since Boreal Nomads didn’t have hand extending cards in the past.

[img]https://i.imgur.com/iehek1U.gif[Brewery.GIF][/img]

The other one is the Lumbermill, which has a unique mechanic where it raises the health of all the village palisades for every forest tile you’ve destroyed while building it. Which makes sense, since all that wood must’ve gone somewhere!

[img]https://i.imgur.com/uPiqZul.gif[Lumbermill.GIF][/img]

This update also brings new Boreal-exclusive artifacts and a relic swapping system. Now you can click on any slotted relic and place it into a different slot or even a circle! No longer do you have to get mad when the Boreals place the strongest relics into the least important circles!

Patch Notes

Gameplay

Added Boreal Nomads Advisors

Added 2 new buildings for Boreals

Introduced new Boreal-exclusive artifacts

Introduced the relic swap system

Improvements to stagger — a unit is granted stagger immunity for a couple of seconds after being staggered

Boreal Nomads can no longer get the artifacts, which provide no benefits for them (i.e Tax Puch)

The effects from palisade offences now have a maximum spawn distance

The Boreals now prefer buying a new weapon instead of weapon polishing

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue causing the currently dragged card to stick to the cursor and preventing the player from interacting with the game

Fixed a bug where the Boreals didn’t get the reward for slotting a relic into a circle

Fixed a bug where the Boreals didn’t get the reward for each segment of the boss’s health

Fixed the “Static” enchantment not halving the card price if the player has Ben’s Hat artifact

Fixed the visuals for relic circles for the Summer biome

