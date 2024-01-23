Alpha 0.2.1

Welcome first Boss!
Stone Golem
New Items
Lights Crystal
Drops from a golem, needed to craft a crystal lamp.
Crystal Lamp
infinite light source
Hear Of Power
Increase maximum stamina.
Game Improvements
- Now sleep restores health.
- Removed Stone pile.
- Increased bat spawn rate.
- Add bat die animation.
- Reworked the behavior of enemies, they can now have several different attacks and will not chase you endlessly.
Bug fixes
- Fixed bug when can't move building after game reload.
- Fixed cauldron interaction colliders.
- Fixed bug when sometimes cursor disappears in inventory.
- Fixed bug when raven on garden cell leaves seed.
- Fixed Garden Cell light artifacts.
- Fixed seeds extractor crafting canceling.
Changed files in this update