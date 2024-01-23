 Skip to content

Backwoods update for 23 January 2024

Alpha 0.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome first Boss!

Stone Golem

New Items

Lights Crystal

Drops from a golem, needed to craft a crystal lamp.

Crystal Lamp

infinite light source

Hear Of Power

Increase maximum stamina.

Game Improvements

  • Now sleep restores health.
  • Removed Stone pile.
  • Increased bat spawn rate.
  • Add bat die animation.
  • Reworked the behavior of enemies, they can now have several different attacks and will not chase you endlessly.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed bug when can't move building after game reload.
  • Fixed cauldron interaction colliders.
  • Fixed bug when sometimes cursor disappears in inventory.
  • Fixed bug when raven on garden cell leaves seed.
  • Fixed Garden Cell light artifacts.
  • Fixed seeds extractor crafting canceling.

