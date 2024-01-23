- Fixed an issue where the name of some blocks were not displaying properly.
- Fixed an issue where the artifact 'Ancient Coin' were not working properly.
Knight Overloaded update for 23 January 2024
Update 0.9.0.4 (Bug Fix)
