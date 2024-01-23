 Skip to content

Knight Overloaded update for 23 January 2024

Update 0.9.0.4 (Bug Fix)

Update 0.9.0.4 (Bug Fix)

Build 13247926 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the name of some blocks were not displaying properly.
  • Fixed an issue where the artifact 'Ancient Coin' were not working properly.

