Update #19 - Flamekeeper | Available Now!



Hello Adventurers,

We’re excited to announce “Flamekeeper” - our 19th free content update, now available for Green Hell on PC!

Our previous update - “Fortifications”, was just a prelude to what we’ve been working on - the long-awaited “combat update”. By providing you the possibility to create fences, palisades, and gates, we wanted to create ways for strategically fortifying your base and yourself from various enemies and wild animal attacks. With “Flamekeeper”, you should level up your skill and make new defenses to keep the flame alive!

New construction: Eternal Flame



The main hero of our update - the Eternal Flame Totem! With this new construction that you can create in Waraha Villages, you will be able to launch the Ritual of Flame.

New gameplay mechanics: Ritual of Flame



Improve your Totem by gathering the necessary materials and launching the Ritual of Flame. Survive the enemy horde and its attack, stop them from extinguishing the Eternal Flame, and receive an award. Think fast or create your strategy - get the help of your friends, and create advanced fortifications, which we added in the previous update.

New enemy attack type: Wasp Nest



In the previous update, we’ve added improvements to the enemy's AI. Now we’re boosting their abilities even further with their new skill. When they aren’t able to reach you - they will unleash their new attack! By throwing the wasp nest, they will be able to lure you out of your “stronghold”. Hiding on a tree or an upper floor or your base won’t be so easy now, huh?

New weapon: War Club



Survive all 50 stages of the Flamekeeper Challenge and receive a unique award: “War Club” - the most powerful weapon in the game so far!



We know our community is super skilled and creative, so we can’t wait to read your stories and see your photos & videos on how you’re fighting against the enemy's attack waves to keep the totem flame safe. Share your records on social media with #GreenHell, or tell us on our Discord to which wave you’ve managed to level up your Flamekeeper.

Follow Green Hell on Steam to be the first to know about the upcoming new content, and join our Discord to chat with us and our awesome community, where you can share screenshots of your newly fortified bases & Eternal Flames.

Keep the flame alive!

Creepy Jar Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/815370/Green_Hell/

Join Green Hell community on Discord:

