Total War: WARHAMMER III - Hotfix 4.1.4

Greetings!

We hope you all had a wonderful holiday season, however long ago it may seem! Now we're firmly planted in 2024, we've rolled out another hotfix for Total War: WARHAMMER III. Let's take a look:

Fixed a bug with defensive formation in deployment that was introduced with Hotfix 4.1.0. The bug caused the AI to misalign the army when the deployment zones were not lined up North to South.

The Channelling stance for Dark Elves and Vampire Counts will now correctly enable replenishment in all foreign territory, not just enemy territory.

Oxyotl will no longer receive Visions of the Old Ones missions that target the Changeling's faction, as his armies could become hidden and not valid to target.

Resolved an issue causing flickering shadows on battle maps when moving the camera particularly when using zoom functions, ensuring smoother visual experience and consistent shadow rendering during battles.

Fixed a crash when cycling through armies with the Warband Upgrades panel open.

Fixed Count Noctilus missing the Encourage attribute when mounted on the Necrofex Colossus.

Astragoth Ironhand and The Fay Enchantress now have a set bonus for their unique items.

Fixed an issue where negative traits for Bretonnian characters would never be removed when they were garrisoned in a settlement with a Worship chain building.

Fixed the Boon of Chaos "Slayer of Champions" not unlocking when defeating an army with 3 or more characters in it.

Fixed Lokhir's skill "Patriarch of the Fellhearts", Astragoth's skill "Infernal Lord", Snikch's skill "Contract Loopholes" and Ariel's skill "Forest's Calling" not increasing Lord recruit rank when replacing Lords.

Fixed Vilitch's technology "Ritual Staff" erroneously applying to Chaos Warriors of Khorne (Dual Weapons). Halberds and Spears only, please!

Drycha's technologies "Wisdom of the Wildwood" and "Wisdom of Addaivoch" now only apply to the Malevolent tree units.

The Bretonnian character trait "Crusader" no longer gives attrition resistance to all owned armies on the map.

Fixed instances of deployable towers clipping on Volksgrad.

The Prophetess's staff, the Skaven Warlord's weapons, and Imrik's spear will now be properly splattered with blood.

Fixed a geometry issue with the Kislev River bridge model where players could see through the bottom of the bridge due to missing geometry.

Thank you once again for your input and patience as we continue to implement these new updates, and please keep sharing your insights with us over in the CA Community.

If you experience any new bugs or issues after updating, please report them in our dedicated support forum HERE.

See you on the battlefield!

—The Total War Team