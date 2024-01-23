v0.11.15 - 2024-01-12

Shipyard 2.0:

• [fix] The mining boost now has a linear increase of 1%, fixing the previous issue where it remained at 0% after leveling up. @Sakuya

General Updates:

• [new] A strange signal pulsed through subspace. The origin is presumed to be from the home world of the aliens. While we were unable to trace it, it appears to be some sort of software update for the enemy we call the Artillery.

• [new] The Corporation list can now be searched by typing in a keyword.

• [tune] The Corporation list is now unlimited (it was previously limited to 100 and then 256).

• [tune] The retrieval of player or corporation names has been greatly improved in terms of efficiency and speed throughout the game.

• [fix] Research Blueprints for new technologies are now linked correctly. If you still have old ones in your inventory, they are not compatible and will be ignored.