The Road Ahead & Bug Fixes

Hey all,

As we're getting closer to our release we're planning to move focus from Prologue updates to the full game, hopefully sharing more about the new content that's being worked on in Act II. We'll try to cover all the development news by posting new devlogs on the full game page instead, so make sure to follow us there and wishlist it! 😇

A smaller update that fixes some of the performance issues, crashes and bugs is also here. Hopefully this patch should finalize our work on Prologue, making it more stable. Once again, we're always happy to hear about your feedback, impressions and ideas!

v.0.7.6.5