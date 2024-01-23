The Road Ahead & Bug Fixes

Hey all,
As we're getting closer to our release we're planning to move focus from Prologue updates to the full game, hopefully sharing more about the new content that's being worked on in Act II. We'll try to cover all the development news by posting new devlogs on the full game page instead, so make sure to follow us there and wishlist it! 😇
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2393580/The_Dead_Await
A smaller update that fixes some of the performance issues, crashes and bugs is also here. Hopefully this patch should finalize our work on Prologue, making it more stable. Once again, we're always happy to hear about your feedback, impressions and ideas!
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for updates and join our community on Discord for sneak peeks and share your feedback!
v.0.7.6.5
- Fixed: Rebuilding Bazaar: Michael quest crash
- Fixed: Neuro-transponder doesn't get removed after completing the quest
- Fixed: Change language button not working
- Performance improvements
- Fixed: CRASH during Love Letter quest
- Changed: End turn button has a small delay now to prevent accidental clicking
- Fixed: CRASH: Trying to save a game with empty file name will now auto generate the title to avoid crash
- Fixed: CRASH: Accepting some jobs can result in a crash
- Fixed: CRASH: Random crash: Trying to set a surface target that does not exist.
- Fixed: Statistics bug shows game completion past 100%
- Fixed: When performing an acrobatic act but IF there's is another obstacle you cannot overcome, you'll get softlocked.
- Fixed: When asking Matt Black about the clan and you choose to "Ask about the rumors", the dialogue that follows is supposed to be from Angel.
- Fixed: "The Truth Unveiled" dialogue with Matt.
- Fixed: Typo in Rebuilding Bazaar: Jake.
- Fixed: Typo in the Trap catalogue entry.
- Fixed: Typo in Roger's dialogue
- Fixed: Clicking the Discord link in the main menu freezes the cursor in place.
- Fixed: UI clicks also register on the underlying game map, inadvertently moving the character.
- Other minor fixes.
