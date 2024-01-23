 Skip to content

Party Hard 2 update for 23 January 2024

Patch v1.1.005

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the "Jason Who?" achievement
Fixed "The mask told me to" achievement
Fixed the garbage can on the VIP Club level
Fixed icons for unknown controllers
Fixed the "Kill Em All" objective on the Amusement park level
Fixed the panic behavior on Level 1 in the DLC
Fixed the Foreman's Bodyguard boss level
Fixed the "Kill targets" objective on various levels

