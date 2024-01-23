 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege update for 23 January 2024

Y8S4.2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13247339 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

You can find here the updates and fixes for the Y8S4.2 patch.

Y8S4.2 Patch Size

Find the download sizes for each platform below.

  • Ubisoft Connect: 1.11 GB
  • Steam: 647 MB
  • Xbox One: 0.95 GB
  • Xbox Series X: 1.2 GB
  • PlayStation 4: 1.55 GB
  • PlayStation 5: 1.14 GB

OPERATOR BALANCING

ACE
  • S.E.L.M.A.’s fuse time increased to 4 seconds (from 3.2 seconds)
MAVERICK
  • Added Smoke Grenades
THUNDERBIRD
  • Added Deployable Shield
KAPKAN

  • Added Bulletproof Camera

  • Removed Impact Grenades

TUBARÃO

  • Zoto Canisters decreased to 3 from 4.

  • Zoto Canisters no longer affect Maverick’s D.I.Y. Blowtorch.

  • The electrical insulation effect from Zoto Canisters on metallic objects (reinforcements, deployable shield, etc.) will remain for an additional 1.5 seconds after the gadget ends or is destroyed.

WEAPON BALANCING

G-36C
  • Increased Vertical and Horizontal Recoil.
SMG-11
  • Damage reduced to 32 (from 35).
SPAS-15

  • Reduced first shot kick.

  • Increased lateral recoil.

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – Player spins in place when having connectivity issues.

FIXED – Blur VFX from damage is not properly applied.

FIXED – Player passes through barricades without breaking them when using ballistic shield to break the barricade and switching to a weapon at the same time.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED – Breach charges and deployable gadgets can’t be placed on the window located at EXT Stable Yard on the Villa map.

OPERATORS

FIXED – Tubarão’s Zoto Canister speed reduction isn’t applied if Tubarão is eliminated while holding the canister.

FIXED – Flash VFX doesn’t apply when hiding behind Osa’s Talon-8 Clear Shield.

FIXED – Electricity VFX continues to play after moving away from an electrified wall affected by Tubarão’s Zoto Canister and hit with an EMP grenade.

FIXED – Iana’s Gemini Replicator gauge stays red when affected by an electronics interfering device.

FIXED – Azami’s Kiba Barrier occasionally doesn’t stop bullets.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – Tubarão’s unlock cinematic plays when reaching the main menu after viewing it the first time.

FIXED – Greyed out settings in Options tab don’t default to intended states when status is set to private in Ubisoft Connect.

FIXED – Caveira's Luison Silencer missing skin in the loadout menu when the Mata-Leao legendary uniform is applied.

FIXED – View Menu button doesn’t redirect to the Playlist menu from the News menu.

FIXED – Lair playlist uses the wrong image.

FIXED – Yellow dot from Play Section is not removed after Tutorials tab is viewed.

FIXED – M590A1 shotgun clips through walls with specific skins.

FIXED – Animated tag is missing from item preivew in the shop menu when viewed in full screen.

FIXED – Brightness is lower in the main menu while in offline mode.

FIXED – Compass on drone doesn’t work when viewed in spectator mode.

FIXED – Leave Squad and See Ubisoft Connect Invite buttons do not function properly when leaving a squad.

FIXED – Settings are not retained when using play again option in the home tab after playing a versus AI game.

FIXED – In-game inventory UI does not update when transactions are completed.

FIXED – Osa's idle animation plays for other operators in the Operators tab.

FIXED – Mute buttons aren’t functional when joining a game in progress or reconnecting.

Follow us and share your feedback on X, Reddit, and Facebook.

Changed depots in tu_rotation_02 branch

View more data in app history for build 13247339
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Content Depot 359551
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot French Depot 359553
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot Italian Depot 359554
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot German Depot 359555
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot Spanish Depot 359556
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot Brasilian Depot 359557
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot Japanese Depot 377235
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot Russian Depot 377236
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot Sku WW Depot 377237
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot Sku RUS Depot 377238
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot HighRes Texture Pack Depot 377239
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot Arabic Depot 377241
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot Latam Depot 377243
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link