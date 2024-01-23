Y8S4.2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13247339 · Last edited 23 January 2024 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy

You can find here the updates and fixes for the Y8S4.2 patch.

Y8S4.2 Patch Size

Find the download sizes for each platform below.

Ubisoft Connect: 1.11 GB

Steam: 647 MB

Xbox One: 0.95 GB

Xbox Series X: 1.2 GB

PlayStation 4: 1.55 GB

PlayStation 5: 1.14 GB

OPERATOR BALANCING

ACE

S.E.L.M.A.’s fuse time increased to 4 seconds (from 3.2 seconds)

MAVERICK

Added Smoke Grenades

THUNDERBIRD

Added Deployable Shield

KAPKAN

Added Bulletproof Camera

Removed Impact Grenades

TUBARÃO

Zoto Canisters decreased to 3 from 4.

Zoto Canisters no longer affect Maverick’s D.I.Y. Blowtorch.

The electrical insulation effect from Zoto Canisters on metallic objects (reinforcements, deployable shield, etc.) will remain for an additional 1.5 seconds after the gadget ends or is destroyed.

WEAPON BALANCING

G-36C

Increased Vertical and Horizontal Recoil.

SMG-11

Damage reduced to 32 (from 35).

SPAS-15

Reduced first shot kick.

Increased lateral recoil.

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – Player spins in place when having connectivity issues.

FIXED – Blur VFX from damage is not properly applied.

FIXED – Player passes through barricades without breaking them when using ballistic shield to break the barricade and switching to a weapon at the same time.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED – Breach charges and deployable gadgets can’t be placed on the window located at EXT Stable Yard on the Villa map.

OPERATORS

FIXED – Tubarão’s Zoto Canister speed reduction isn’t applied if Tubarão is eliminated while holding the canister.

FIXED – Flash VFX doesn’t apply when hiding behind Osa’s Talon-8 Clear Shield.

FIXED – Electricity VFX continues to play after moving away from an electrified wall affected by Tubarão’s Zoto Canister and hit with an EMP grenade.

FIXED – Iana’s Gemini Replicator gauge stays red when affected by an electronics interfering device.

FIXED – Azami’s Kiba Barrier occasionally doesn’t stop bullets.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – Tubarão’s unlock cinematic plays when reaching the main menu after viewing it the first time.

FIXED – Greyed out settings in Options tab don’t default to intended states when status is set to private in Ubisoft Connect.

FIXED – Caveira's Luison Silencer missing skin in the loadout menu when the Mata-Leao legendary uniform is applied.

FIXED – View Menu button doesn’t redirect to the Playlist menu from the News menu.

FIXED – Lair playlist uses the wrong image.

FIXED – Yellow dot from Play Section is not removed after Tutorials tab is viewed.

FIXED – M590A1 shotgun clips through walls with specific skins.

FIXED – Animated tag is missing from item preivew in the shop menu when viewed in full screen.

FIXED – Brightness is lower in the main menu while in offline mode.

FIXED – Compass on drone doesn’t work when viewed in spectator mode.

FIXED – Leave Squad and See Ubisoft Connect Invite buttons do not function properly when leaving a squad.

FIXED – Settings are not retained when using play again option in the home tab after playing a versus AI game.

FIXED – In-game inventory UI does not update when transactions are completed.

FIXED – Osa's idle animation plays for other operators in the Operators tab.

FIXED – Mute buttons aren’t functional when joining a game in progress or reconnecting.

