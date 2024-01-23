Song of the Prairie 0.7.52 patch update.

Hello,

Thank you for your support, This is the new patch.

1.Fixed a problem that feed in trough may disappear after filling the trough.

2.Optimized a situation that character may move around automatically when executing command.

3.Optimized the errors of some characters eyelashes and eyebrows.

4.Fixed a problem that banana threes may not remain stumps after being chopped.

5.Optimized the collision calculation when putting down street lamp.

6.Optimized a problem that interact with other interfaces may cause freezing.

7.Optimized the refreshment of icons for different seasons in main UI.

8.Optimized a situation that helpers will not stand in front of the stalls in market street.

9.Fixed a problem that complete quests about coin collection may acquire wrong information.

10.Changed condition about unlocking “Inner World Q&A”in Jin’s Inner Space.

11.Changed condition about unlocking “Brave warrior's Teacher？” in Du’s Inner Space.

12.Changed condition about acquiring telescope in Abby’s Inner Space.

13.Changed the performance of grape in grocery store interface.

14.Fixed a problem that Yuni may disappear after the main task is completed.

15.Changed model overlaying of decors in level 3 Outpost.

16.Changed name error of flower stall.

17.Optimized the characters dispatch performance of guild commissions.

18.Optimized some texts display and items descriptions.

Thank you for your patience and support!If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

Welcom to join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/nusw2hCKvJ