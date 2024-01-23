 Skip to content

Resonite update for 23 January 2024

2024.1.23.613 - Hotfix for IPv6 & Linux issues

Build 13247229 · Last edited by Wendy

Small hotfix, looks like the native sockets in LNL are causing problems, so we're disabling them for now.

Compatible with previous, though update recommended to avoid networking issues.

Bugfixes:

  • Disabled native sockets in the new LNL library
    -- This should fix direct IPv6 connections not working (reported by @bredo, @ocelot342, @canadian_redz, issue #1228)
    -- This should fix LNL connections not working on Linux native client (reported by yosh and @sveken, issue #1226)

