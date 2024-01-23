Fellowship Update: Patch 0.15.00

We're excited to announce the release of patch 0.15.00, focusing on enriching gameplay with new content. This update is all about giving players more options to create unique builds and gameplay strategies.

Introducing Spiral Carnage Combo Skill

Experience the Barbarian's latest feat, "Spiral Carnage." Armed with blades from the Lancer & Warrior, the Barbarian executes the Blunt Gyro maneuver, hurling two spiraling blades that inflict damage to enemies in their path and carve a route of devastation.

Changelog

New Perks

Formation Boost: Enhances the effects of formation buffs.

Combo Master: Reduces the energy cost of combo skills.

Fast Hands: Increases the frequency of interval-based synergies.

Skills & Synergies

New Combo Skill: Spiral Carnage.

Archer: 3 new synergies.

Lancer: 3 new synergies.

Priest: 1 new synergy.

Holy Knight: 1 new synergy.

Fire Mage: 2 new synergies.

Barbarian: 2 new synergies.

Adjustments to various existing synergies.

Level Adjustments

Reduced the number of eel enemies in the Sand Dunes biome.

Added visual effect for the daze condition

Heroes stop attacking after being dazed bug fixed

Various minor bug fixes and optimizations

We're eager for you to try out these new additions and enhancements. Your feedback is always welcome, as it helps us continue to improve and expand Fellowship. Share your experiences and ideas with us on our Discord and through our community channels.

Happy adventuring,

The Fellowship Team