Update 0.2.1 - Streamlined Shop Construction

Hello everyone!

The main purpose of 0.2.X updates will be bringing new content into the game.

Update 0.2.1 is the first stepping stone towards that goal.

Shop Construction Process Streamlined

Before adding new shops into the game, I wanted to address the construction process first, as it was confusing at times. The main reason for that was mostly separate building menus for shop layout construction and products construction. Once you had your shop constructed and you hired your cashiers, you then had to navigate to a separate product building menu.

Fixing this issue was fairly straightforward - the shop construction menu and product construction menu are now merged into one.



For already built shops, you can access this menu in 2 ways - through shop's entrance (the same way as products build menu in previous versions) or through shop's dashboard (this remains the same). Products are not required to be build in order to finish shop construction, meaning that you can still build layout for all your shops first, and then come back to them and build products later.

New Decoration

3 New Floor Designs

The next couple of updates will be more packed with these, but I wanted to sprinkle some new decoration for this update as well. For this, I've added 3 new floor designs. In combination, these allow you to creatively decorate floor with various shapes.

3 New Decoration Objects

Oak Tree

Big Palm Tree

Decorative Cactus

Changes from Hotfix 0.2.0.1 & 0.2.0.2

These two hotfixes focused on smaller bug fixes after 0.2.0 launch, but I wanted to highlight one thing in this update as well. Mall Craze now has support for DirectX 11. From received crash reports (Thank you for them and please continue sending them!), the main problem with random periodic crashes for some people seems to be DirectX 12 related. I've written various possible fixes in this new Crash Troubleshooting Guide.

Coming in 0.2.2

New shops are right around the corner, with 0.2.2 being the first update that will feature a new shop! It is Tuesday today, so I should start with the creation process right away.

**Thank you for your support, and take care!

Milan, developer**

Full Patch Notes 🔧

Additions & Improvements

Shop construction process streamlined: Product Construction menu merged with Shop Construction menu.

3 new floor designs added.

3 new decoration objects added: Oak Tree Big Palm Tree Cactus

New object thumbnails (342x)

Small Changes

Glass fence 3D model updated.

Padding of some UI elements adjusted.

Default materials adjusted for a few objects.

Oak trees added as background level scenery.

Item build buttons: Design improved. Click animation added.

Shop build button: Pressed sound added.

Crash Reporter Updated: Error description added. Link to Crash Troubleshooting Guide added.

Menu buttons updated.

Tutorial: Shop Construction section updated.

Bug Fixes