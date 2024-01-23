Vactics #1.200.5505 Update

This is a minor update with some important changes. The biggest is that GrandPrizeBigFuzz has remastered the Vactics soundtrack and it somehow sounds even more awesome than before. Turn it up while you are fighting your way through the city.

I also wanted to acknowledge the players who submitted bug reports regarding the settings menu not working. It was a weird bug for the me that took a long time to diagnose and a short time to fix. I got the fix in yesterday and worked overtime to get this update out so that all players can experience the game without this issue. I apologise that it made it into the game and thank you for your patience.

To those who are new, with each update I make the following requests:

If you are enjoy the game please leave a Steam review. They really help me and help Steam inform people that Vactics is a game others could enjoy as well. I would love to see that number go up.

Tell a friend and tell some strangers. Word of mouth is the main way people can find Vactics. Please share widely and let me know when you do too.

Thank you as always for playing Vactics.

Cheers,

Gerard / The Lemur Conspiracy

Client Versions

Release: #1.200.5505

Changes

Music - a new remastered version of the Vactics soundtrack by GrandPrizeBigFuzz.

Bugfixes