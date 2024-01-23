patch notes 1.23

1.23 maintenance update
BUG
Glory - BUG that does not appear on the road to expansion
Transmission prohibition function - prohibition
Today we will deal with abnormal data issues on some accounts
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
1.23 maintenance update
BUG
Glory - BUG that does not appear on the road to expansion
Transmission prohibition function - prohibition
Today we will deal with abnormal data issues on some accounts
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update