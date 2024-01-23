 Skip to content

黑白之地 Xanadu Land update for 23 January 2024

patch notes 1.23

1.23 maintenance update

BUG
Glory - BUG that does not appear on the road to expansion
Transmission prohibition function - prohibition
Today we will deal with abnormal data issues on some accounts

