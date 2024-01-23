 Skip to content

FOG update for 23 January 2024

Map Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13247041 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added the map when riding the ferry.
Changed the river Styx.
Tweaked the ferry ride.
Added a minimum level requirement for progression.
Removed auto reload.
Removed the ability to cancel reload by rolling.
Stat balance overhaul.
Spawn point overhaul.
Level loading behavior changed.
Readded background to skill tree.
Two new textures.
Shader changes.
Map changes.
Increased the poly count of the conifer tree.
Bug fixes.
Fixed a bug with spawning.
Fixed a bug with enemy AI aim.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2010241 Depot 2010241
  • Loading history…
