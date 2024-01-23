GNS2, 1.0.6 — January 23, 2024

Update Notes
- Fast travel. You can instantly travel to the locations you have discovered. To do this, you need to use Wooden Signs, which are located at all main locations;
- Free Mode. This Mode allows you to activate the effects of Strange Objects at any time, in any location. To access this mode, you need to complete the game;
- The achievement "Winter is here." now works;
- New events and objects for interaction;
- Many locations have been improved, new objects and details have been added;
- Improved overall gameplay performance and stability;
- Other minor changes.
Changed files in this update