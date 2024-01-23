 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Great North Shelter 2 update for 23 January 2024

GNS2, 1.0.6 — January 23, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13246956 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Notes

  • Fast travel. You can instantly travel to the locations you have discovered. To do this, you need to use Wooden Signs, which are located at all main locations;
  • Free Mode. This Mode allows you to activate the effects of Strange Objects at any time, in any location. To access this mode, you need to complete the game;
  • The achievement "Winter is here." now works;
  • New events and objects for interaction;
  • Many locations have been improved, new objects and details have been added;
  • Improved overall gameplay performance and stability;
  • Other minor changes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2303161 Depot 2303161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link