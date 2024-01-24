Now in the NosMall: Mini Mythical Creature Fortune Box

Discover our brand-new box containing the cute Lucky Blue Dragon and other mighty mini pets: head on over to the NosMall from 24th January (11:00 AM CET) to discover the Mini Mythical Creature Fortune Box. With a bit of good fortune, you’ll find the Lucky Blue Dragon or another mini pet inside.

Mini Mythical Creature Fortune Box

Open the box and find out what’s waiting for you inside! You receive one of these surprises from the box:

Mini Pet ‘Lucky Blue Dragon’ (30 Days)

Mini Pet ‘Gryphon’ (30 Days)

Mini Pet ‘Black Dragon’ (30 Days)

Mini Pet ‘Phoenix’ (30 Days)

Mini Pet ‘Blue Phoenix’ (30 Days)

The Lucky Blue Dragon supports you with the following effects and skills:

Increases all attacks by 3%

Increases experience earned by 5%.

All other mini pets support you with the following effects:

Increases all attacks by 3%

Increases all defences by 3%

Please note: The duration of your mini pet starts only once you have equipped it for the first time. It is tradeable only until that point. The duration of the mini pet is measured in real time, meaning it continues to count down even when you are not logged in. When it expires, your mini pet will disappear.