UPDATE: Localizations (nl: all; it: research, ui; zh-Hans: research, tutorials)
FIX: Timetable endscreen did not show upon completing timetable map
FIX: Average speed displayed on schedule sections was erroneous sometimes when a it was possible to bypass a station.
FIX: End of Rush Hour demo screen was not shown in demo
FIX: The tooltip of unlock upgrade task in the tutorial was not clear
FIX: Trains arriving within a minute after their scheduled arrival were marked as delayed on the train bottom bar schedule ```
Rail Route update for 23 January 2024
Hotfix 1.19.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Rail Route [win] Depot 1124182
Rail Route [mac] Depot 1124183
Rail Route [linux] Depot 1124184
