Rail Route update for 23 January 2024

Hotfix 1.19.3

23 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community 


UPDATE: Localizations (nl: all; it: research, ui; zh-Hans: research, tutorials)

FIX: Timetable endscreen did not show upon completing timetable map  
FIX: Average speed displayed on schedule sections was erroneous sometimes when a it was possible to bypass a station.  
FIX: End of Rush Hour demo screen was not shown in demo  
FIX: The tooltip of unlock upgrade task in the tutorial was not clear  
FIX: Trains arriving within a minute after their scheduled arrival were marked as delayed on the train bottom bar schedule ```

