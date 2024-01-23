 Skip to content

Legends of Amberland II update for 23 January 2024

Version 1.13.1 released

Build 13246879

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hot fix for a new serious bug introduced in v1.13. A tiny, small change in the game over screen made it crash whenever it pops up. Just a single character was incorrect. This warrants an immediate hot fix. In addition a few smaller bugs were fixed.

  • [fix] v1.13 introduced a new bug, the Game Over screen crashed the game.
  • [fix] Some water tiles around deep north also caused frost damage.
  • [fix] One tile in Silent Forest was not properly marked as part of the the Silent Forest.
  • [fix] Several small spelling fixes.

