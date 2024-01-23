 Skip to content

Main Deity Space Playtest update for 23 January 2024

Added ring equipment.

Share · View all patches · Build 13246819 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added ring equipment, now you can have one less empty equipment slot.
There are many ideas for ring equipment. Currently, 6 rings have been added, which not only help you increase the chance of getting a rare card when drawing, but also have some interesting functions, such as exchanging mana for health, exchanging health for critical strike chance, etc., emphasizing an equivalent exchange.
Hope it brings more gameplay.






