Localisations for Korean and Chinese (simplified and traditional)!
90+ total charts!
- Around 15 more charts each for Easy and Normal difficulties -- now more beginner friendly!
More than 35 total songs!
- (New song) Reku Mochizuki “INFiNiTE ENERZY -Overdoze-”
- (New song) DJ Kordai “C4”
- And loads more EDM! All bops!
Revamped visuals and UI tweaks!
- Improved visibility of notes and judges!
- Visual effects based on your combo!
- We have a search bar! Woo!
BEAT AIMER! update for 24 January 2024
v3.0 IS HERE!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
