BEAT AIMER! update for 24 January 2024

v3.0 IS HERE!

  • Localisations for Korean and Chinese (simplified and traditional)!

  • 90+ total charts!

    • Around 15 more charts each for Easy and Normal difficulties -- now more beginner friendly!

  • More than 35 total songs!

    • (New song) Reku Mochizuki “INFiNiTE ENERZY -Overdoze-”
    • (New song) DJ Kordai “C4”
    • And loads more EDM! All bops!

  • Revamped visuals and UI tweaks!

    • Improved visibility of notes and judges!
    • Visual effects based on your combo!
    • We have a search bar! Woo!

