Performance improvements & bug fixes - V1.0.8 Now Live!

Hey everyone we have a small patch with some bug fixes and some performance improvements. We also we improved the look of low and medium settings so they are more in line with the intended look of the game without any performance costs.

Here is the full list of changes:

Performance:

General performance improvements (should be a big help for some people).

Adjusted the particle counts on the drifting bus to improve it's performance.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed virtual 3 and 12 not loading and instead returning to the main menu.

Fixed 100% complete bug not unlocking when achieving it.

Fixed the leaderboard loading symbol appearing over medals in the level select screen.

Camera Smoothing would sometimes be on even when it said it was off. This is now fixed.

Other: