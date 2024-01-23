Map Updates, New Builds, Waterways & Fisheries Added

Share · View all patches · Build 13246648 · Last edited 23 January 2024 – 14:13:19 UTC by Wendy

Dear Players,

This week's update introduces new features like water channels and fisheries, adjusts rewards for balance, adds more sound effects and animations, and fixes key bugs. Here are the additions and adjustments in our latest patch:

New Features:

Building unlock notifications.

Added water channel feature, enriching game maps and gameplay.

More background music added to enhance the gaming atmosphere.

Introduced fisheries, updated building configurations.

Added spring, summer, and autumn stone brick tiles, diversifying the map.

Adjustments:

Adjusted save game prompts to remind players about potential loss of building upgrade bonuses.

Balanced reward conditions for watermills and fishing villages.

Updated map configurations for increased variety and challenge.

Modified logic for map expansion.

Bug Fixes: