Drift.Wav update for 23 January 2024

Drift Wav Update 1.7.7

23 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new in update 1.7.7

  • New Car
  • Increased LOD & culling distance for roads & AI cars
  • Fixed UI speed counter for certain cars on the "test track"
  • Fixed gamma option to be able to go back down to full darkness or flashbang mode
  • Small changes to all starting platforms
  • New audio compression / decompression resulting in faster load times between scenes
  • Added some more of my songs to "Matthew Playlist"
  • Starting Menu music is now set to your active playlist
  • Music now does not change when going back to menu from game scene
  • Changing playlist in the main menu will have the playlist auto start right away now
  • Wav Cubes are now in all scenes including main menu.
  • AI Cars will now de-spawn if you are colliding with them for as long as you are colliding with them
  • Increased de-spawn time for AI cars on highway
  • Slight changes to highway AI code ( Still more chaotic than ever - don't you worry )
  • Hidden stuff?
  • !! I had to clear some data for the test track so loading it for the first time and first time only will take a while

What I am working on

  • More Gamemodes
  • Multiplayer
  • Quality of life features
  • The ability to change tunes that make the car not slippery & requires handbrake, etc
Join the discord to give feedback, report bugs, share & more!

Press Me For Discord < 3

Changed files in this update

