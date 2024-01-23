Drift Wav Update 1.7.7

What's new in update 1.7.7
- New Car
- Increased LOD & culling distance for roads & AI cars
- Fixed UI speed counter for certain cars on the "test track"
- Fixed gamma option to be able to go back down to full darkness or flashbang mode
- Small changes to all starting platforms
- New audio compression / decompression resulting in faster load times between scenes
- Added some more of my songs to "Matthew Playlist"
- Starting Menu music is now set to your active playlist
- Music now does not change when going back to menu from game scene
- Changing playlist in the main menu will have the playlist auto start right away now
- Wav Cubes are now in all scenes including main menu.
- AI Cars will now de-spawn if you are colliding with them for as long as you are colliding with them
- Increased de-spawn time for AI cars on highway
- Slight changes to highway AI code ( Still more chaotic than ever - don't you worry )
- Hidden stuff?
- !! I had to clear some data for the test track so loading it for the first time and first time only will take a while
What I am working on
- More Gamemodes
- Multiplayer
- Quality of life features
- The ability to change tunes that make the car not slippery & requires handbrake, etc
Changed files in this update