SAELIG update for 23 January 2024

Update 44.3 - Another one

Hello,

It is me once more.

  • Fixed a bug that meant you could not make metal or leather armour.
  • Wood cutters will now be better at switching over to cutting wood from firewood.
  • More wild animals on all maps.
  • Fixed the DEL key issue on one of the maps.
  • Added animals to map mode, so now each animal has their own icon on the map. This should make hunting them easier.
  • You can no longer freely claim wilderness plots.
  • Fleshed out some more new mechanics in the background that aren't available yet.

I'm having so much fun making the new map. I built a tiny little village from scratch (2 houses) and got unreasonably excited when someone moved in to the other house. I cannot wait for you to try it.

Cheers,
Atorcoppe.

Open link