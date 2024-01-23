Update 44.3 - Another one

Hello,
It is me once more.
- Fixed a bug that meant you could not make metal or leather armour.
- Wood cutters will now be better at switching over to cutting wood from firewood.
- More wild animals on all maps.
- Fixed the DEL key issue on one of the maps.
- Added animals to map mode, so now each animal has their own icon on the map. This should make hunting them easier.
- You can no longer freely claim wilderness plots.
- Fleshed out some more new mechanics in the background that aren't available yet.
I'm having so much fun making the new map. I built a tiny little village from scratch (2 houses) and got unreasonably excited when someone moved in to the other house. I cannot wait for you to try it.
Cheers,
Atorcoppe.
Changed files in this update