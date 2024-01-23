Update 44.3 - Another one

Hello,

It is me once more.

Fixed a bug that meant you could not make metal or leather armour.

Wood cutters will now be better at switching over to cutting wood from firewood.

More wild animals on all maps.

Fixed the DEL key issue on one of the maps.

Added animals to map mode, so now each animal has their own icon on the map. This should make hunting them easier.

You can no longer freely claim wilderness plots.

Fleshed out some more new mechanics in the background that aren't available yet.

I'm having so much fun making the new map. I built a tiny little village from scratch (2 houses) and got unreasonably excited when someone moved in to the other house. I cannot wait for you to try it.

Cheers,

Atorcoppe.