V1.0.94 Regular Update

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/3bea9097a6ac1be9c60666cf0e0f6f901155a508.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/d2c35dac7ee80ad686bbe80ff0f2e01e0eb2d833.png)[/url]

Thank you Everyone for Playing Artifact Seeker Prologue

The three of us would like to thank everyone for playing Artifact Seeker Prologue. The prologue is an important exposure opportunity before our release. It will largely determine how many players will see our game when it is officially released. thank you all!

PS: The wishlist is really very important for indie game on steam. If you haven’t wishlisted “Artifact Seeker” before, please do so. This is really, really important to us. Thank you all.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2510720/Artifact_Seeker/

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/8ade659d04ec4891e12018c4ee485bb48c3f271f.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/f4778fe36e0f602b5186ab10b4730ce0880f7f84.png)[/url]

New

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/7708324796092bbe2f3a04d146484090e78b1f6d.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/e50c5bf4c63be267faaa1dbb15a9d4563cbdd607.png)[/url]

Adjust

Hover to view the affix tips when collecting artifacts at the end of a run.

Added a star to the artifacts that trigger Artifact Summon in the Affixes Reroll interface.

Reduce the range of [ S ] Inferno Pool.

Reduce the attack interval and range of [ S ] Crescent Strike.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/c41ea27c055031da7415bea810776434491fbe78.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/1fe4918ce5f075a7519f5c99b0ed6ae83ea839b9.png)[/url]

Bugfix

Fixed the issue that boss dialog cannot be skipped by pressing ESC.

Fixed the issue where pressing the move button early in the game would require you to press the move button again to move when the game starts.

Fixed the issue that pressing ESC immediately after selecting a character will cause an error when going back to the City.

Fixed the bug that loading resources flashes back in a few cases.

Fixed the issue that you can't exit the artifact store after pressing the refresh button at the moment of buying an artifact.

Fixed the issue that the character may be stuck in the lower left corner of the werewolf boss level.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/87c31c0bfc42bce45ab6b421ad99c27a6cadcf44.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/960e12d6abdfed7654fb7cd63f7860bd846aeda4.png)[/url]

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker" even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wishlist, and provide us with feedback at any time. :) And if you enjoy the prologue, please leave a review for us.

Thank you ALL.

-Devs Team of "Artifact Seeker"