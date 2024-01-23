 Skip to content

Cozy Space 物宅空间 update for 23 January 2024

CozySpace Update v1.03.303

Build 13246151

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A series of furniture and small decorations have been updated this time, and players can now enter the game to view them after the update.

