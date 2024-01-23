CozySpace Update v1.03.303

A series of furniture and small decorations have been updated this time, and players can now enter the game to view them after the update.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
A series of furniture and small decorations have been updated this time, and players can now enter the game to view them after the update.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update