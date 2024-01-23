[Global] Battle Teams 2 - Global Release January 31st

Dear Battle Teams Fans,

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who joined us for our thrilling playtest experience last weekend. Your enthusiasm and valuable feedback have been instrumental in shaping our development directions for the weeks to come.

🚀 Global Release Incoming:

Get ready for the next level of action as we gear up for the global release of Battle Teams 2! Mark your calendars for the grand kick-off at 16:00 PST on January 31st.

📅 Global Release Date:

PST (Pacific Standard Time): 16:00, January 31st

🌍 Other Time Zones:

CET (Central European Time): 01:00, February 1st

ET (Eastern Time): 19:00, January 31st

CST (Central Time): 18:00, January 31st

🌐 Join the Community:

Connect with fellow players, share your experiences, and stay updated with the latest news by joining our Community. Click here to join! Your feedback is invaluable - together we will take the Battle Teams 2 community to new heights!

Thank you for being part of the Battle Teams 2 community. Let the battle continue!