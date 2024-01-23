 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot update for 23 January 2024

Update v1.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13246064 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Features
  • Added new Item: Winter - Ice Staff (2H) - Ultimate: Blizzard (Rare Orc drop - Battle 100+)
  • Added 5 new biome specific Orcs (Battle 150+):
    -- Forest: Bone Archer Orc - Ultimate: Staggering Shot
    -- Mountain Pass: Skullsplitter Orc - Ultimate: Axe Throw
    -- Cave: Firefang Orc - Ultimate: Meteor Strike
    -- Ruins: Acolyte Orc - Ultimate: Call of the Rimu
    -- Glacier: Frost Orc - Ultimate: Avalanche
Changes and QoL
  • Extra gems will now be granted when unlocking new Halls and Formations
    -- Gems from previous unlocks will automatically be added
  • Added locking mechanism for Runes and Items:
    -- Use 'Shift + LMB' to switch between locked an unlocked state
    -- Locked items will have a lock symbol displayed
    -- Locked items cannot be sold
  • Hotkey to move items to storage changed: Shift + RMB
  • Disassemble (Forge) can now be cancelled with RMB
  • 'Kakapo Egg' now needs 5 (up from 3) berries to grant stats
  • Performance optimizations
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where unique Runes could not be replaced
  • Fixed a bug where Nightmare and DoTs would apply knockback

Changed files in this update

Depot 2205851 Depot 2205851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link