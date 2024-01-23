Update v1.7.0

New Features
- Added new Item: Winter - Ice Staff (2H) - Ultimate: Blizzard (Rare Orc drop - Battle 100+)
- Added 5 new biome specific Orcs (Battle 150+):
-- Forest: Bone Archer Orc - Ultimate: Staggering Shot
-- Mountain Pass: Skullsplitter Orc - Ultimate: Axe Throw
-- Cave: Firefang Orc - Ultimate: Meteor Strike
-- Ruins: Acolyte Orc - Ultimate: Call of the Rimu
-- Glacier: Frost Orc - Ultimate: Avalanche
Changes and QoL
- Extra gems will now be granted when unlocking new Halls and Formations
-- Gems from previous unlocks will automatically be added
- Added locking mechanism for Runes and Items:
-- Use 'Shift + LMB' to switch between locked an unlocked state
-- Locked items will have a lock symbol displayed
-- Locked items cannot be sold
- Hotkey to move items to storage changed: Shift + RMB
- Disassemble (Forge) can now be cancelled with RMB
- 'Kakapo Egg' now needs 5 (up from 3) berries to grant stats
- Performance optimizations
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where unique Runes could not be replaced
- Fixed a bug where Nightmare and DoTs would apply knockback
Changed files in this update