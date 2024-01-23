 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Finding Fate update for 23 January 2024

Episode 22 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 13245918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fate is getting very close to finally finding her mother. Could this be it?

Please enjoy episode 22, and be sure to leave a review if you do.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2418381 Depot 2418381
  • Loading history…
Depot 2418382 Depot 2418382
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link