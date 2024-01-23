Episode 22 is live!

Fate is getting very close to finally finding her mother. Could this be it?
Please enjoy episode 22, and be sure to leave a review if you do.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fate is getting very close to finally finding her mother. Could this be it?
Please enjoy episode 22, and be sure to leave a review if you do.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update