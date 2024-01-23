Pre-make Update #1

Hey, guys. Last BeNeVoLeNcE here--

I just released an update for Tales of the Elements that you may find interesting!

Details below!

~ SINGLE MODE ADDED ~

Are you TIRED of your AI members constantly running off into their deaths? Can't seem to figure out how to configure them to heal and keep themselves alive?

Well, in this new update, I added a quality-of-life feature called "Single Mode."

This mode is a single-player mode that DISABLES your party members in areas where there are enemies so that the selected character that you are controlling is the only one one the map during battles.

Any character in your current party can still be selected from the character select menu. Whoever is in your party at the time will also still gain experience.

Single mode can be toggled from the in-game sub menu.

IMPORTANT: When toggled ON, this feature will ONLY become activate at the next time an area with enemies is entered into so it's best to activate when in-town or in an area without enemies.

~ Cloud Saves now supported! ~

I'm actually late to announcing this as I had shadow dropped this to the game awhile back. Cloud Saves are now working across all devices!

~ Testing for Steam Deck ~

I've been playing through the game here and there on my Steam Deck to make note of some details to further development of the new remake, The T.O.T.E., which I'm planning to launch hopefully this summer.

So far, the game runs REALLY well on the Steam Deck with only a slight blow to performance on 1 or 2 of the 3D special stages.

So, if you were a fan and enjoyed playing Tales of the Elements, try giving it a try with the new updates on your Steam Deck and be sure to leave whatever feedback you can so that we can get Steam to test this game for Steam Deck Verification!

Thanks for all of your guys' support and patience.

This game was my first game release as a (mostly) solo developer so it's important to me. With that being said, expect a couple of updates going forward as I continue developing the remake "The T.O.T.E.!"

Update fix log:

Fixed the early game "rhyme writing" tutorial not displaying correctly.

Fixed the satellite switch on the 2F so that it's displaying correctly before being destroyed.

Fixed the Flower Girl transaction in the base game so that it now gives the correct item when standing on the left.

Fixed Mega Ran's basic weapon attack not being able to shoot through breakable objects such as bushes, pots, boxes, etc.*

Added a short bit of dialogue to wrap up and the beginning of the "sky bloom" side quest.

Edited a slight typo where "BeNeVoLeNcE" says "lock down" instead of "lockdown" right before the Treeble radio station boss.

*This will not work on current loaded equipment from previously saved data. So, you'll need to get a new weapon for Mega Ran added into your inventory or you'll need to start a new game. Either of those will work.

OTHER changes:

Removed beginning video from game as it was an early concept video that no longer adds any meaningful context, supports or conveys the proper plot points brought out in the story (can be still viewed from within game files).

Added the option to toggle on or off the new Single Mode when starting a new game.

Also removed the opening text scroll from the game.

Plans for next update(s):

Remake soundtrack BGMs

Dialogue fixes and adjustments to vague objectives within a certain main story task that happens to mostly take place in a desert-y area....

Maybe something else...