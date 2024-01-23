[Update] Ver. 1.7.0.4

**Hello everyone!

[Resources]

The preview of the Asset Picker when selecting a material allows the user to see what the material will look like when the stamp or model to which it is assigned is selected and the material is assigned.

In Motions, when adding motions to a Motion Set, the "Internal Name" fields are now specified with the same text as the Name fields.

In Motions, motions in the Motion Set list can be rearranged by drag & drop.

[Database]

When entering a calculation formula in the Damage Formula dialog, the selected entry is now inserted at the cursor position.

The "Obtain Item Parameter" panel is now available within the item's custom event.

[Others]

Other minor UI improvements have been made.

[Events]

Fixed a bug that caused an exception when displaying the same type of layouts at the same time using the "Display Layout Screen" panel.

Fixed a bug that caused both "Display Free Layout for Event" panels to be displayed even if they were not "Add and Display" when run simultaneously.

Fixed a bug that could cause a processing error each time the "Display Conversation" panel is executed.

Fixed a bug in which if a 3D model was used as a standing picture with the "Display Conversation" panel, it would not be displayed even if the same model was assigned as a standing picture after moving to a new location on the map.

Fixed a bug in which if the "Make Player/Event Walk to Specified Coordinates" panel was being executed and the execution was interrupted by a sheet change, etc., the target would be transported to the final coordinates.

In the "Add/Remove Party Member" panel, if "Carry Over Status from Previous Participation" is on and the cast member is in the reserve group, the cast member will be returned to the party from the reserve group.

Fixed a bug that caused walking to be interrupted if the player's graphics were changed while the player was walking by an event.

Fixed a bug where if events were made invisible over time, they could not be brought back from being invisible.

Fixed a bug where the "Recover/Reduce HP or MP" panel was not being reflected correctly in the internal values when used during battles.

Fixed a bug in which the grid widths of Chang Elements were not saved when the Event Editor Sheet was executed.

Fixed a bug where the size of the graphic assignments field for events in the Event Editor was not being saved.