KurtzPel update for 24 January 2024

January 24, 2024 KP Shop Item Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13245540 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Chasers!
The following updates will be made to KP Shop.

1. Limited Costume (Office Wear) Resale

Sale Period: January 24, 2024 (Wed) After Maintenance – February 14, 2024 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0)

2. Package Sale

1. Customization Package 1

  • Sale Period: January 24, 2024 (Wed) After Maintenance – February 14, 2024 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0)
  • Character Appearance Change Ticket + Front Hair Select Box
  • This Package can be purchased up to 3 times per account.
  • KP Price: 700

2. Customization Package 2

  • Sale Period: January 24, 2024 (Wed) After Maintenance – February 14, 2024 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0)
  • Character Appearance Change Ticket + Back Hair Select Box
  • This Package can be purchased up to 3 times per account.
  • KP Price: 700

3. Supply Box 10+5 Select Cube Package

  • Sale Period: January 24, 2024 (Wed) After Maintenance – February 14, 2024 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0)
  • Supply Box x15 at the price of 10 Supply Boxes. Supply Box selection can be made from the following list: Nightmare, Dark Knight, Seraph.
  • This Package can be purchased up to 5 times per account.
  • KP Price: 2,000

Changed files in this update

KurtzPel Content Depot 844871
