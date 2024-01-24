January 24, 2024 KP Shop Item Update

Hello Chasers!
The following updates will be made to KP Shop.
1. Limited Costume (Office Wear) Resale
Sale Period: January 24, 2024 (Wed) After Maintenance – February 14, 2024 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0)
2. Package Sale
1. Customization Package 1
- Sale Period: January 24, 2024 (Wed) After Maintenance – February 14, 2024 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0)
- Character Appearance Change Ticket + Front Hair Select Box
- This Package can be purchased up to 3 times per account.
- KP Price: 700
2. Customization Package 2
- Sale Period: January 24, 2024 (Wed) After Maintenance – February 14, 2024 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0)
- Character Appearance Change Ticket + Back Hair Select Box
- This Package can be purchased up to 3 times per account.
- KP Price: 700
3. Supply Box 10+5 Select Cube Package
- Sale Period: January 24, 2024 (Wed) After Maintenance – February 14, 2024 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0)
- Supply Box x15 at the price of 10 Supply Boxes. Supply Box selection can be made from the following list: Nightmare, Dark Knight, Seraph.
- This Package can be purchased up to 5 times per account.
- KP Price: 2,000
Changed files in this update