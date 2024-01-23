Extreme Evolution: Drive to Divinity 1.03

- New "Simplified Graphics" options from the opening photosensitivity disclaimer screen: Enable to activate all graphical accessibility modes. You can continue to manually turn the 3 settings (Reduced Animation, Sharp Mode, Simplified Backgrounds) on/off if you leave this option toggled off.
- New graphics preview pane in the opening screen, to show some examples of the Simplified Graphics option.
- New effect during the syringe animation (on levels outside of Earth and Digital spaces) to saturate the environment temporarily (you'll still need to collect § to explore the saturated environment!).
- Corrected a hole in the Ex-Site region to properly go to the "Extreme Evolution Experiment" title card rather than the Before level itself.
