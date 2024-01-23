 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Extreme Evolution: Drive to Divinity update for 23 January 2024

Extreme Evolution: Drive to Divinity 1.03

Share · View all patches · Build 13245451 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New "Simplified Graphics" options from the opening photosensitivity disclaimer screen: Enable to activate all graphical accessibility modes. You can continue to manually turn the 3 settings (Reduced Animation, Sharp Mode, Simplified Backgrounds) on/off if you leave this option toggled off.
  • New graphics preview pane in the opening screen, to show some examples of the Simplified Graphics option.
  • New effect during the syringe animation (on levels outside of Earth and Digital spaces) to saturate the environment temporarily (you'll still need to collect § to explore the saturated environment!).
  • Corrected a hole in the Ex-Site region to properly go to the "Extreme Evolution Experiment" title card rather than the Before level itself.

Thank you!
Sam Atlas

Changed files in this update

Depot 2111361 Depot 2111361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link