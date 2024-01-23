Update 1.4

Hello, MMA Arena Community!

We're thrilled to share some exciting news about the latest update to MMA ARENA. Our team has been hard at work, and we're now ready to roll out significant improvements to enhance your gaming experience.

🌟 Major Engine Update: We've upgraded the entire game engine to the latest version. This is a big step forward, allowing us to fix existing issues more efficiently and pave the way for adding fresh, exciting content to the game.

🛠 Bug Fixes and Improvements: We've listened to your feedback and addressed several issues that you've reported. Here's a quick rundown of the key fixes:

Competition Achievements: We've fixed the bugs affecting competition achievements. You should now find them working as intended, recognizing and rewarding your hard-earned victories.

Store Stability: The issue causing the store to freeze has been resolved. Shopping for your favorite gear and items should now be a smooth, hassle-free experience.

We're committed to continually improving MMA ARENA, and your feedback is invaluable in this journey. Keep those comments coming, and stay tuned for more updates and enhancements in the future.

Thank you for being a part of the MMA ARENA community!

Happy Fighting!

The MMA ARENA Team