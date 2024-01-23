Improvement Patch 1.1.0.3

[ADDED] New Voice Lines

[ADDED] New inspect animation for Karambit

[ADDED] Horde Mode: Mutants will get pushed back when under fire

[ADDED] Map Editor: Button to hide visible function flags for screenshot purposes

[FIXED] Pressing the INTERACT button in any mode will bring up the Map Editor

[FIXED] Few rare crashes that happen in Plant-&-Defuse-based modes

[FIXED] Map Editor: Curser not showing on the PUBLISH MAP page

[FIXED] Map Editor: Few extra meshes show up when loading a new Map