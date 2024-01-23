 Skip to content

LIGHTNING update for 23 January 2024

Improvement Patch 1.1.0.3

Build 13245392

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ADDED] New Voice Lines
[ADDED] New inspect animation for Karambit
[ADDED] Horde Mode: Mutants will get pushed back when under fire
[ADDED] Map Editor: Button to hide visible function flags for screenshot purposes
[FIXED] Pressing the INTERACT button in any mode will bring up the Map Editor
[FIXED] Few rare crashes that happen in Plant-&-Defuse-based modes
[FIXED] Map Editor: Curser not showing on the PUBLISH MAP page
[FIXED] Map Editor: Few extra meshes show up when loading a new Map

