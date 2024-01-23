 Skip to content

Lonely Astronaut update for 23 January 2024

Patch #2

The score achievements 4 and 5 would have taken potentially thousands of hours to achieve, so after some community feedback (thanks random person still playing!), we moved those targets down substantially.

