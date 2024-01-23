The score achievements 4 and 5 would have taken potentially thousands of hours to achieve, so after some community feedback (thanks random person still playing!), we moved those targets down substantially.
Lonely Astronaut update for 23 January 2024
Patch #2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
