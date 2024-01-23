 Skip to content

Cozy Room Decorator Playtest update for 23 January 2024

Beta 1.1.5

Build 13245157 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed a bug that stopped users from visiting Settings from the pause menu when on the Home screen.
  • Updated Windows and Curtains so that they do not clip through each other anymore.
  • Added Picnic Table Outdoor Item.
  • Added Picnic blanket Indoor and Outdoor items.
  • Recolored existing stairs in Maple, Walnut and Whiteoak to create 25 new pieces of furniture.
  • Fixed a bug from the result of a missing font causing the color picker hex code not to work.
  • Added Icons for Outdoor children items that were missing icons (foam pit and slide).
  • Added Unity’s built in Analytics to help monitor monthly active users.
  • Added additional logging and breadcrumbs specifically to help monitor GPU usage. This should help drive home some of the performance issues in the future.

