Hentai Tales: Licentious Town Azaria update for 6 February 2024

Hentai Tales: Licentious Town Azaria has been released!

Share · View all patches · Build 13245152 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is Hentai Tales series. An imaginary fantasy erotic story with 20 sexy erotic CGs of heroines!

Hentai Tailes: Licentious Town Azaria has been released now!
There is a small town in a country called Azaria. In this town, you can legally have sex with anyone anywhere. Everyone has an obligation to have sex with the person they ask for, whether they like the person or not.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2783880/Hentai_Tales_Licentious_Town_Azaria/

