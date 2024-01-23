Hotfix 20 - Air Drops & Birds Added

New
-
After almost 5 months of the Air Drops being in the game files, I am happy to say that they are fully in and will give ammo on pick up!
-
Birds have been added.
Fixes
- Fixed Cave sounds not playing
- Fixed Story notes not showing
- Fixed Fire not loading
- Fixed falling through the water
- Fixed Dinos not eating your body after you die
- Fixed Some cave rocks being see through
- Fixed Bunkers not loading
- Fixed GPU spikes
Feel free to leave some much-needed feedback & suggests!
- Henry (CEO of Disco Entertainment)
Changed files in this update