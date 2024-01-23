 Skip to content

Day of the Dino Survival update for 23 January 2024

Hotfix 20 - Air Drops & Birds Added

Hotfix 20 - Air Drops & Birds Added

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • After almost 5 months of the Air Drops being in the game files, I am happy to say that they are fully in and will give ammo on pick up!

  • Birds have been added.

Fixes

  • Fixed Cave sounds not playing
  • Fixed Story notes not showing
  • Fixed Fire not loading
  • Fixed falling through the water
  • Fixed Dinos not eating your body after you die
  • Fixed Some cave rocks being see through
  • Fixed Bunkers not loading
  • Fixed GPU spikes

Feel free to leave some much-needed feedback & suggests!

  • Henry (CEO of Disco Entertainment)

