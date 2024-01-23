Idle Space Navy 0.09.3

The zapping of early bugs continues! Here's what's newly fixed in 0.09.3:
- Fixed a bug in math for numbers over e308.
- Fixed a bug with ships that are too large being placed over the edge of the map.
- Fixed minor UI bugs in certain Artifact and Lab upgrades.
- Fixed Artifact firing rate upgrades not updating weapon UIs.
- Fixed a bug with tier displays on Alien Powers.
- Fixed a bug where expired Boosts wouldn’t leave their slots.
- Patched a bug in the Items menus following a Calibration or Fragment collection.
Changed files in this update