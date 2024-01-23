 Skip to content

Idle Space Navy update for 23 January 2024

Idle Space Navy 0.09.3

Last edited by Wendy

The zapping of early bugs continues! Here's what's newly fixed in 0.09.3:

  • Fixed a bug in math for numbers over e308.
  • Fixed a bug with ships that are too large being placed over the edge of the map.
  • Fixed minor UI bugs in certain Artifact and Lab upgrades.
  • Fixed Artifact firing rate upgrades not updating weapon UIs.
  • Fixed a bug with tier displays on Alien Powers.
  • Fixed a bug where expired Boosts wouldn’t leave their slots.
  • Patched a bug in the Items menus following a Calibration or Fragment collection.

