I Have Powers! update for 23 January 2024

Update Notes for Jan 23

Update Notes for Jan 23

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Updated the Flame Thrower Weapon
-Also Have you used your Secret Identity? You recover your Powers and Health Faster when concealing your Super Persona.

