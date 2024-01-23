-Updated the Flame Thrower Weapon
-Also Have you used your Secret Identity? You recover your Powers and Health Faster when concealing your Super Persona.
I Have Powers! update for 23 January 2024
Update Notes for Jan 23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Updated the Flame Thrower Weapon
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
I Have Powers! Content Depot 1205651
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update